Local communities receive nearly $150K in grants to preserve historic documents

PITTSBURGH — Nearly $150,000 has been allocated toward preserving history in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Historical Museum and Commission (PHMC) approved $147,700 in Historical and Archival Records Care grants to be distributed within the Commonwealth.

Historians are encouraged to digitize historical records with this money.

The Heinz History Center received nearly $5,000 to process and catalog the “Kadiatou Conte-Forte Papers.” Conte-Forte was a Pittsburgh resident and founded the Balafon West African Dance Ensemble.

Other grants going to local projects are:

Allegheny

Historic Elizabeth Incorporated - $4,943

Heinz History Center - $4,990

The Historical Society of Mount Lebanon - $5,000

WQED Multimedia - $4,848

Beaver

Beaver County Industrial Museum - $5,000

Fayette

Western Pennsylvania Conservancy - $5,000

Somerset

Springs Historical Society - $4,678

Washington

Donora Historical Society Inc. - $5,000

“The HARC grants are more than just funding awards; they are an essential investment in the integrity of Pennsylvania’s collective memory,” said Andrea Lowery, Executive Director, PHMC. “From rare films to vital personal papers, these records hold the truths of our past. Through this program we are safeguarding our history and building a more accessible platform for every resident to discover their heritage and understand the journey of the Commonwealth and our nation as we celebrate our 250th anniversary.”

The records are designed to be made accessible to residents across Pennsylvania.

