Local community asking for cards to be sent to young girl injured in deadly crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — Local community members are asking for people to send messages of support to a 10-year-old girl who was injured in a crash.

Aubrey Bogacki is recovering in a hospital after she was in a vehicle that crossed the center line, went airborne and hit a tree in Lawrence County. Her father and two siblings were also in the vehicle and did not survive.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 3 people dead, 1 person hurt in overnight Lawrence County crash

Steel City Athletics Sullivan said Aubrey plays on one of their 11u softball teams.

They say her family told them she has multiple broken bones, including her clavicle, shoulder blade, humerus, elbow and several vertebrae.

Now, they are sharing information encouraging people to flood her with cards of support.

To send Aubrey a card you can go to ecards.upmc.com.

The organization says to send that card to Children’s Hospital in the PICU. The card should be addressed to “Audrey Bogacki” in Room 530.

A GoFundMe has been created to help support Aubrey and her family. Click here to donate.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group