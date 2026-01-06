Local education agency receives $5,000 grant to help families facing food insecurity

PITTSBURGH — A public education agency just received a grant to help those facing food insecurity.

The Allegheny Intermediate Unit’s Highlands Family Center was awarded a $5,000 grant to assist with the surge in food needs. The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania provided the grant in response to the recent lapse in SNAP benefits.

AIU says its family centers support various community needs. With the funds, the organization plans on providing local families with pantry staples, produce, and kid-friendly options to ensure homes have consistent access to nutritious food.

