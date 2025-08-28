Local farmstead to celebrate opening weekend with pig races, dance parties, more

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. — A local farmstead in the heart of Amish country is celebrating its first open weekend of the season with a full schedule of fun.

Founded in 2012, Irons Mill Farmstead is located at 252 Greenfield Road, New Wilmington. The family-friendly destination will host its opening weekend celebration Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To get things started, Seth Apel of Clarion County will lead an opening prayer 1:50 p.m. Apel is a farming accident survivor and has used his story to inspire others, a farmstead spokesperson says.

Here’s the full schedule for the weekend:

Saturday

2 p.m. dance party

3 p.m. character visit

4:15 retro recess, throwback games from childhood

5 p.m. pig race

6 p.m. candy cannon show

7 p.m. dance party

Sunday

2 p.m. dance party

3 p.m. character visit

4:15 retro recess, throwback games from childhood

5 p.m. pig race

6 p.m. candy cannon show

To see Irons Mill’s season calendar of events, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group