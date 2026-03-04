Local fire department receives $13K for new gear

ECONOMY, Pa. — The Economy Borough Volunteer Fire Company just received a $13,000 grant for new equipment.

It’s all part of a grant program from the energy company, Energy Transfer.

The program awards first responders with the money they need to buy new equipment.

“It’s about giving back to the communities where we operate in a meaningful way and what’s more meaningful than supporting a fire department with equipment that they need?” Energy Transfer spokesperson Chris Koop said.

The Economy Volunteer Fire Department used the money to get new state-of-the-art fire hoses.

The fire chief tells us they lost a ton of hoses recently and this money is going to make a huge difference.

