Local firefighter continues to recover after being hit by vehicle while responding to downed tree

A local firefighter who was hit by a vehicle while on duty is continuing to recover.

On March 13, Mike King and members of the Oneida Valley Volunteer Fire Co. were responding to a downed tree along Oneida Valley Road in Oakland Township, Butler County.

King was hit by a vehicle after another tree fell, knocking him into the side of the road that was still open to traffic.

On Thursday, Channel 11 spoke with Oneida Valley Fire Chief Gary Wulff about King’s condition.

Wulff said King spent three weeks in intensive care before being moved to a rehabilitation facility, where he is now.

It’s unclear when King will get to return home to his family, but Wulff said he’s making great progress.

Wulff added that support for King has been immense, pouring in from as far away as Oregon, where a group reached out to donate a quilt.

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