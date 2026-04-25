Local food specialties, merchandise among most popular items at NFL Draft Experience at the Point

PITTSBURGH — Hundreds of thousands of NFL fans are taking in the Draft experience at Point State Park in many ways, starting with the food from Pittsburgh-area vendors.

Local coffee shop The Roaming Bean sold plenty of its specialty lattes and other creations. P’s Bird Wagon, based out of Washington County, was another popular spot.

Steelers fan Heidi Stephenson and Ben Guffey told Channel 11 you can’t go wrong with chicken fingers and were happy to see the support for local business owners.

“It’s cool to see all the representation here,” Stephenson said.

“I think it’s good for the local community to have these vendors here,” Guffey said.

Patti’s Pastries out of Imperial is an option for those looking for something sweet. Secretos De Mis Abuelos is based out of Homestead and features Puerto Rican specialties. We also saw Remo’s Catering from Babcock Boulevard and Live Fresh Juicery, which has many locations throughout the city.

One of the most popular items on Friday was the pepperoni pizza from Vitalia Wood Fired Oven in Cranberry Township. It was a big hit for Robin Hanner and Markiela Seisay, who attended the Draft with their family.

“Y’all want me to taste it now so you can hear the reviews? Let’s see! Mmm,” said Hanner.

“If she says it’s good, it’s good,” said Seisay.

When it comes to official Draft merchandise, people lined up at the NFL Zone starting from the time the gates opened at noon on Thursday.

Channel 11 asked the NFL Zone what item they sold the most of on Day One of the Draft, and it was none other than a soft gold t-shirt, displaying the Sister Bridges and the Mr. Rogers timeless phrase “It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”

We spoke with a woman who purchased it and asked her what drew her to the shirt.

“The neighborhood…it’s a beautiful place to be, right? The bridges, Mr. Rogers,” said Tanya Galofaro, a Butler County native who lives in Virginia.

Channel 11 also talked to the Kaylor family, who flew in from Texas for the Draft did some shopping. 8-year-old Syr is a big T.J. Watt fan, so he wanted to get some Steelers swag to show his friends.

“He’s such a huge Steeler fan, and his whole entire room is Steelers, so he’s decked out. We’re ready,” said Lori Kaylor.

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