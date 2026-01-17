Local high school student surprised with full ride to college

A local student is going to college for free because of a unique scholarship program.

Thiel College gave Shaler student Matthew Brittenbough a check for more than $150,000.

It’s part of the college’s student competition hosted by Thiel College.

Students compete in a scholarship day at the campus. The winner does not know they won until the scholarship is given.

Brittenbough was completely surprised when he got the check at Shaler High School on Friday afternoon.

“Oh my God, that’s a lot of money - the most money I’ve ever seen or held,” Brittenbough.

He was one of eight students who competed for the chance to win the free tuition scholarship.

