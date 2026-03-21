Local high schoolers lead youth climate action summit in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Local high schoolers led a summit at the MuseumLab in Allegheny Square East on Saturday.

The Pittsburgh Youth for Climate Action Summit allowed students to pick their own subjects to focus on.

Topics ranged from AI and data centers to sustainable fashion and propaganda.

Young Grguras, director of school programs for Communitopia, helped facilitate the summit. Grguras said the students are “world-builders” who are ready to shape the world they’re going into.

“Right now, a lot of them don’t love the current trajectory, but I’m feeling a lot of hope from them. I think that they’re ready to fight. They’re fiery. ... They believe in a better future.”

Every fall, Communitopia hires five students from local high schools to put on the next year’s event. Grguras said the organization is always looking for interested students to participate.

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