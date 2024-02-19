Local independent pharmacy closing 9 of 11 locations

An independent pharmacy chain is closing nine of its locations in Pennsylvania, including stores in Westmoreland and Indiana County.

Mainline Pharmacy announced they are closing locations in Harrison City, Blairsville, Ebensburg, Hastings, Portage, Davidsville, Altoona, Cresson and Nanty Glo.

In a Facebook post, the pharmacy said they have lost $350,000 over a six-week period due to being paid less from Pharmacy Benefit Managers than what it costs to purchase the medications. PBMs are third-party companies that act as intermediaries between insurance providers and pharmacies.

Their Long Term Care and Somerset locations will remain open.

The Harrison City location will close March 4 and the Blairsville location will close March 11.

The pharmacy said records will be sent to the Rite Aid closest to customers’ stores.

