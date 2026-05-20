Local Korean War soldier’s remains returned home after 74 years; public visitation set

PITTSBURGH — A local Korean War soldier will finally rest in peace back at home.

Cpl. Charles “Buddy” L. Carroll Jr. was born on Oct. 14, 1932, and died on Dec. 2, 1950, at age 18.

He joined the Army in 1949 and deployed to Korea, where he was killed during the retreat from Chosin Reservoir.

Cpl. Charles “Buddy” L. Carroll Jr. Edward P. Kanai Funeral Home

Carroll was listed as missing in action. His family learned of his death from a friend who witnessed it and wrote about it in a letter.

Seventy years passed before the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified Carroll’s remains through DNA analysis on Aug. 5, 2022.

Carroll’s remains were returned to Pittsburgh earlier this month. His family will hold a public visitation on Friday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Edward P. Kanai Funeral Home, located at 500 Greenfield Avenue, Pittsburgh.

Following a military funeral, Carroll will be buried in his family’s plot at Calvary Cemetery.

Click here to read Carroll’s obituary.

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