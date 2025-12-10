Local lawmakers celebrate $5M increase in funding through state budget benefiting public libraries

McCANDLESS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Local lawmakers celebrated continued investment in Pennsylvania’s public libraries.

State Sen. Lindsey Williams (D-Allegheny County) and state Rep. Arvind Venkat (D-District 30) were at Northland Library in McCandless Township on Friday.

They joined Allegheny County Library Association representatives in acknowledging the $5 million increase to the Public Library Subsidy line item in the 2025-2026 state budget.

“Public libraries bring people together and give them access to incredible resources, often at low or no cost to patrons...” Williams said. “I am so glad to see this year’s $5 million budget increase will benefit Northland and all of our public libraries, and I’m ready to build on this success next year.”

“Our public libraries are the beating heart of our communities,” Venkat said. “I am very proud to represent Northland Public Library within my home community of McCandless.

The $5 million represents a 7.1% increase in funding for the line item compared to last year’s budget.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group