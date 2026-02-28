Local lawmakers respond to attack on Iran

On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched an attack on Iran.

According to Associated Press reporting, a U.S. official says some targets of “Operation Epic Fury” are members of Iran’s leadership.

In the wake of the initial strikes, local lawmakers began issuing statements, responding to the operation. You can see the statement below.

U.S. Senator John Fetterman

Operation Epic Fury.



President Trump has been willing to do what’s right and necessary to produce real peace in the region.



God bless the United States, our great military, and Israel. — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) February 28, 2026

Senator Dave McCormick

For decades, the Iranian regime has killed Americans, threatened Israel and our allies in the region with their ballistic missiles and nuclear ambitions, and butchered tens of thousands of its own people. They are the world’s number one sponsor of terror.



The president has given… — Senator Dave McCormick (@SenMcCormickPA) February 28, 2026

Representative Malcolm Kenyatta

“Every Republican President in my lifetime has brought us an economic recession and a new war.

‘No new wars’ was a central plank of Trump’s campaign and yet again he lied.

But more concerning is the clear illegality of these actions, which drag us into conflict without a single vote of Congress.

WE DO NOT NEED AMERICA INVOLVED IN ANOTHER SENSELESS WAR!”

Rep. Mike Kelly statement on U.S. military operations in Iran

“President Trump’s decisive military action in Iran once again reinforces his commitment to American security both at home and abroad. Iran has proven time and time again it should not have nuclear weapons. The Iranian regime remains the world’s largest state sponsor of terror and has repeatedly targeted America and its allies for years,” said Rep. Kelly. “Iranian leaders should work with U.S. officials to reach a diplomatic deal as soon as possible. God bless the men and women of our American military for their courage, dedication, and commitment.”

Rep. Congressman Chris Deluzio

Once again, an American President is sending brave Americans to fight and bleed in a Middle East regime change war. Let’s be clear: Donald Trump is ordering other people’s kids to risk their lives in an unauthorized war the Congress and the American people have not approved. Congress should reconvene immediately and put an end to this before the region is further destabilized and precious American lives are lost.

To every hawk cheerleading this war—answer a simple question: how many American troops should die for this?

Rep. Summer Lee

“Trump’s words make it clear he doesn’t care about the safety of Americans and his actions make clear he doesn’t care about the safety of the Iranian people. If he did, he wouldn’t be risking the lives of American troops for the sake of another endless war or trying to turn Iran into a war zone.

“From day one Trump has shown us his corruption and desire for regime change in multiple countries that he has no business being in.

“This is an insanely unpopular, dangerous, and illegal act of war. Congress must pass a War Powers Resolution immediately and hold this lawless president accountable.”

