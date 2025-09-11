Local

Local leaders, students react after political activist Charlie Kirk is killed at college in Utah

By WPXI.com News Staff
PITTSBURGH — The assassination of political activist Charlie Kirk is bringing condemnation from both sides of the aisle in the Pittsburgh area.

Kirk was hosting an outdoor event at Utah Valley University when he was shot in the neck. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Conservative activist Charlie Kirk is shot and killed while speaking at a Utah college

Several students at Carnegie Mellon University gathered to paint the Fence in tribute to Kirk.

“When we found out he had passed away...it was a very hard moment for us. We’re all big supporters. My mom called me on the phone and was crying with me,” said Emma Gladstein with College Republicans.

President of CMU College Republicans Anthony Cacciato said he worries people will not be able to express themselves after an event like this.

“For anyone expressing their opinions on a college campus to be met with violence is a scary thought,” Cacciato said.

Politicians from both sides of the aisle sent support for Kirk and his family.

Senator Dave McCormick released a statement saying:

Senator John Fetterman released a statement saying:

Governor Josh Shapiro issued a statement saying:

