Local leaders, students react after political activist Charlie Kirk is killed at college in Utah

PITTSBURGH — The assassination of political activist Charlie Kirk is bringing condemnation from both sides of the aisle in the Pittsburgh area.

Kirk was hosting an outdoor event at Utah Valley University when he was shot in the neck. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Several students at Carnegie Mellon University gathered to paint the Fence in tribute to Kirk.

“When we found out he had passed away...it was a very hard moment for us. We’re all big supporters. My mom called me on the phone and was crying with me,” said Emma Gladstein with College Republicans.

President of CMU College Republicans Anthony Cacciato said he worries people will not be able to express themselves after an event like this.

“For anyone expressing their opinions on a college campus to be met with violence is a scary thought,” Cacciato said.

Politicians from both sides of the aisle sent support for Kirk and his family.

Senator Dave McCormick released a statement saying:

Dina and I are heartbroken to learn that Charlie Kirk has passed away. He was a good man and a good friend with a beautiful young family.



His murder is an outrage. Violence is never the answer—no matter your politics.



What happened today is horrifying, and must stop. Dina and I… — Senator Dave McCormick (@SenMcCormickPA) September 10, 2025

Senator John Fetterman released a statement saying:

Our family grieves for Charlie Kirk’s family.



We must collectively find a way forward during these polarized times. — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) September 10, 2025

Governor Josh Shapiro issued a statement saying:

Political violence has no place in our country.



We must speak with moral clarity. The attack on Charlie Kirk is horrifying and this growing type of unconscionable violence cannot be allowed in our society. — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) September 10, 2025

