Local man facing charges after chase on Route 51 in Jefferson Hills

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A local man is facing charges after police said he led them on a chase on Route 51 in Jefferson Hills.

According to a criminal complaint, on Tuesday, a white GMC Sierra was going in excess of 70 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour zone around 6:30 p.m. An officer began following the truck and noticed multiple violations, including registration suspension, the truck swaying side-to-side and speeding.

Around five minutes later, the officer began initiating a traffic stop on the truck, the complaint said. The truck had slowed down but didn’t stop until several blocks later.

The officer ordered the driver, Dominic Whindleton, to put his hands on the window. He exited the truck with his phone in his hand and a dazed, lethargic look, the complaint said. He did not comply with orders to get on the ground and instead walked around. Officers also had to force his hands behind his back.

Whindleton was determined to be under the influence of alcohol to a degree where he could not safely drive a car.

Whindleton is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, resisting arrest, driving under the influence, reckless driving and several traffic-related violations.

