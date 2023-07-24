Local man scammed into buying $1,000 in eBay gift cards to purchase trailer

LATROBE, Pa. — A local man is out $1,000 after getting scammed into thinking he was buying a trailer.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the victim thought he was buying a 2016 Spartan 14X7 enclosed trailer for $1,000 with free shipping from Montana.

The advertisement for the trailer was from a fake eBay ad on Craigslist, state police said.

The 82-year-old victim, from Latrobe, bought $1,000 worth of eBay gift cards to make the purchase.

State police said the unknown actor wanted more money to insure the trailer for shipping but the victim refused.

State police said the unknown actor used the phone number (915) 247-6536.

Anyone with information on this scam is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Abernathy at (724) 697-5780.

