Local medics call for change to improve safety on the job

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It’s a job that requires long hours and a whole lot of dedication.

“It’s definitely a day-to-day situation; there is nothing that prepares you for some of the stuff you see,” said Mallorie Kaiser, who’s an EMT at Shaler-Hampton EMS.

Kaiser and Amanda Woomer, who’s a paramedic, have 25 years combined of experience working at Shaler-Hampton EMS.

“You have to have your head on a swivel, you have to know what’s going on around you at all times and be vigilant at all times and if your gut says to back off, your gut is normally right,” Woomer said.

That’s every day for these women. While some calls go right, others can go very wrong. Especially when it comes to patients who are agitated and using drugs and alcohol.

“En route to the hospital, he became agitated once again and reached up and grabbed my student by the throat. I tried to get him off but being in the back of the truck, there is no backup. It’s just me, my student and my driver. I got him off and he looked at me and said I can do the same to you in a heartbeat,” Kaiser said.

Kaiser told Channel 11 she felt safe up until that point; later she found out that the patient had a knife on him the entire time. That’s just one example.

“When the other paramedic went to give her an IV, he had the needle out, and I noticed the patient’s arm going up and I reached across so the other medic wouldn’t get hurt and the patient bit the back of my arm,” Woomer told Channel 11.

While the physical injuries disappear, those working in this field are left with the mental trauma, yet they still keep going.

“I’m good friends with people I’ve helped and it’s great to get the hugs from them, that’s what makes me keep doing it.” For me, it’s those patients that truly are thankful and need your help," Woomer said.

But they do agree there is room to improve, especially when it comes to the judicial system. One of their cases is still in the courts; the other the patient pled guilty to a misdemeanor. They believe that if there were stronger consequences, there may be more awareness from the patients.

“The way things are done in the courts and justice system definitely could be improved not only for our safety but our patients safety at the end of the day,” Kaiser said.

