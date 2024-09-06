Local men, woman arrested after undercover sting finds hundreds of suspected heroin, fentanyl bags

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Three people from Allegheny County are facing charges after an undercover sting led to the discover of hundreds of suspected heroin and fentanyl bags.

Officials said undercover officers set up a deal with a woman known as “Reya” and agreed to meet at a gas station on Lincoln Highway to exchange the drugs.

Police agreed to pay $1,850 for 10 bricks of heroin and fentanyl.

After several texts and phone calls, the suspects and the undercover officer got on a video call and confirmed the deal. They met up and exchanged money and drugs, determined to be 500 stamp bags of suspected heroin and fentanyl, before the suspects were pulled over after leaving the location of the meetup.

Shianne Brown, Therman Smith Jr. and Benjamin Bernardi was taken into custody without incident by the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force and local police. They’re all charged with drug-related offenses.

