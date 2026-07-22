Local mental health nonprofit cuts the ribbon on new facility

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — A local mental health nonprofit cut the ribbon on a new facility.

Anchorpoint Counseling Ministry celebrated the opening of its new community wellness hub along Babcock Boulevard in McCandless on Wednesday.

Several state lawmakers and local leaders were on hand for the special event.

The nonprofit says it’s seeking new partnerships.

“Mental health needs are surging in the community, and we’re really excited to be on the front lines, to be able to help address those needs through both prevention services and intervention services,” Anchorpoint Counseling Ministry Executive Director Mark Heinbockel said.

The opening also marks the organization’s 60th anniversary.

Heinbockel said Anchorpoint currently serves more than 8,000 counseling sessions a year among 700 local families.

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