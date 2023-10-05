Local

Local middle school students taking part in ‘Re-Imagining Century III Mall’ design competition

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — Pleasant Hills Middle School’s 7th grade architecture classes are taking part in a design competition called “Re-Imagining Century III Mall.”

The two classes are working to redesign the vacant mall in small groups either using the existing structure or using the land that would available if the building was torn down.

According to West Jefferson Hills School District Public Relations Coordinator Jeff Nelson, some of the concepts students came up with are:

  • West Mifflin Social Center
  • Century III Entertainment and Sports Complex
  • Steel City Shopping Center
  • In-N-Out Motorsports Park
  • Nerd Center
  • Century III Stadium
  • 45 Dreams
  • Funscraper

Students will be presenting their final designs on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

