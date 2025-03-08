Local music teacher to be honored at Barry Manilow’s final Pittsburgh concert

PITTSBURGH — An award-winning music icon will honor a Pittsburgh music teacher during his last concert in the city.

Barry Manilow kicks off his Last Concert Arena Tour in April. He’ll perform at PPG Paints Arena on May 23.

Ahead of this farewell tour, local high school students in each of the city’s Manilow will stop in submitted the names of their favorite music teachers, nominating them to win $5,000 in new band instruments for the high school band and another $5,000 presented directly to the educator.

“It is wonderful to partner with our concert venues to identify schools and music teachers in their neighborhoods that deserve this small token of my gratitude,” Manilow said. “Many school music programs have either been terminated, or their funds have been severely depleted. I always want to do my part through The Manilow Music Project to keep music in schools.”

The public votes to decide the winning teacher in each community. Voting is already open and ends April 3.

Click here to see all of the nominated Pittsburgh teachers and cast your vote.

