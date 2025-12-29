Local nonprofit collecting Christmas trees to feed its goats

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny Goatscape is asking for your Christmas tree to help feed their goats.

“The goats love it because it’s green in the middle of winter, it’s high in vitamin C, and it serves as a good diuretic of sorts to help keep their worm count down,” Gavin Deming said.

The nonprofit cares for goats that eat overgrown and invasive plants in the Pittsburgh region.

“When the goats come in and eat it that provides humans, generally, opportunities to replant spaces and really increase the biodiversity of these spaces,” Deming said. “That has a ripple effect on insects and birds and other wildlife.”

Allegheny Goatscape says that while this has been a tough year for the nonprofit, they are encouraged by the donations.

“This has been a tough year; we’re getting through it. Winter is always a harder time because we aren’t actively on the sites and doing the projects,” Deming said.

Allegheny Goatscape has two events where you can drop off Christmas trees:

Jan. 3 at Healcrest Farm in Garfield from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jan. 17 at 447 Marshall Avenue from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Trees can be dropped off at either location at any time through the end of January as well.

Allegheny Goatscape asks that you make sure trees are free of tinsel, wiring, decorations or paint.

More information on events and locations can be found here.

