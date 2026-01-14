Local nonprofit founder reflects on Mike Tomlin’s contributions to mentorship in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — No matter who you asked on Tuesday, Steelers fans had something to say about Mike Tomlin’s decision to step down.

Reactions ranged from shock to frustration to acceptance, following Monday night’s upset that marked the end of Tomlin’s 19-season run as head coach.

“I was completely thrown off by losing Coach T,” said Devon Gaytan. “He was an amazing coach, amazing guy.”

Gaytan and his two sons were inside the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum when the news broke Tuesday afternoon.

The family says they are now looking ahead to what comes next for the team.

“I’m just kind of mad that he stepped down,” said his son Gavin. “He was a good coach and I feel like some players might leave.”

Others say change is overdue.

“After so many years of us failing in the playoffs, it’s time to clean house,” said fan Heidi Kopchik. “Start from scratch. Start with Tomlin and go from there.”

Beyond wins and losses, community leaders say Tomlin’s legacy stretches far beyond the field.

Reverend Doctor Ed Glover, founder of Urban Impact, says Tomlin was deeply involved in mentoring young men and families throughout the city.

“He walks his talk,” Glover said. “He impacts men, families, kids. He really believes in developing leaders.”

Glover credits Tomlin as a strong supporter of Urban Impact’s annual Man Up Pittsburgh conference, which encourages men to serve as positive role models.

“Mike has made a tremendous impact on our city,” Glover said.

Even younger fans are feeling the uncertainty.

“Now, since he’s going to leave, we’re in a tough spot,” said Blaise Gaytan. “Because people are going to leave.”

As the Steelers turn the page, one thing fans agree on is this: Mike Tomlin’s impact will likely be felt in Pittsburgh for years to come.

