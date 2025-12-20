Local nonprofit hosts holiday party for families who’ve lost a loved one to violence

PITTSBURGH — A local non-profit organization hosted a party for families who have lost a loved one to violence.

Tree of Hope welcomed families to Eastminster Presbyterian Church in East Liberty on Friday.

Families were treated to a holiday dinner, and afterward, kids received a toy just in time for Christmas.

Tree of Hope has been hosting this event for the last 25 years.

Adrienne Young founded Tree of Hope after her son was killed in a shooting. She reflected on the impact efforts like the holiday party can have on kids.

“Children that have lost their parents especially need help,” Young said. “Not only are they still grieving, but they’re left with no resources. So it’s very important to me — and to mothers, grandmothers and fathers — that they have a special Christmas."

Wayne M. Scott is Tree of Hope’s newly appointed executive director. He was best friends with Young’s son and has been involved with Tree of Hope since it began.

“Just seeing how Ms. Young started this organization, her fearlessness to just really go to bat for these families and to make sure that these families have something to look forward to each year, it really just brings joy to my heart, it brings joy to the volunteers that help each year,” Scott said. “That’s what makes it so special, is that they can walk away and actually have a Christmas because there’s programs and organizations like this that make those things happen.”

Tracy Lander began volunteering for Tree of Hope last year. A special part of the holiday party is seeing the smiles on kids’ faces when they see the toys and get to pick them out, she said.

