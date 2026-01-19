Local Orthodox church communities gather to bless the Allegheny River

TARENTUM, Pa. — Local Orthodox church communities came together Sunday morning for an annual tradition to bless the Allegheny River.

Members of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church and St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church gathered at the Tarentum Boat Ramp for the blessing.

The churches say they do it each year to pray for God’s blessings and peace for the world, and to celebrate the baptism of Christ and purification in the world.

They also commended congregations for coming out on a cold morning to help with the blessings.

“It shows the faith that people have,” the Rev. John Parker said. “They want to be a part of the life of God and the sacramental way of life and blessing God’s creation and praying that God’s presence and his blessing and his life will be present in everything.”

The blessings often coincide with the Epiphany feast, which traditionally falls on Jan. 6.

