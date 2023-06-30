Local parents react to bill that could allow controversial school voucher program

PITTSBURGH — A new state bill could allow families who attend low-performing schools to remove their students and use a state-funded voucher to pay for private schools.

While supporters said it’s a win for school choice; struggling districts said it will take more resources from the students who need them the most.

“Where is that same energy for our public schools?” said Ghadah Makoshi.

Makoshi is a parent of a ninth grader and a kindergartener who both attend Pittsburgh Public Schools. She said for years parents like herself have advocated for more funding and received nothing in return, and now she says this bill will take even more away.

“I hear legislators talking about how these vouchers help low-income families, but if that were the goal then these legislators would have ensured that our public schools were world-class institutions years ago,” she said.

The Lifeline Scholarship Bill would provide families from the state’s lowest-performing schools with a voucher to leave the district and attend a private or religious school.

A win for supporters who believe school choice is critical for all families

But opponents said it takes up to $170 million per year away from public education in Pennsylvania.

“This is about wealthy families getting free money to attend private or parochial under the guise of being in the interest of students they’ve never cared about,” Makoshi said.

Each year the state compiles a list of low-performing schools.

This year it overwhelmingly includes schools in our region from Pittsburgh Public Schools to Woodland Hills, Penn Hills, Sto Rox, Duquesne City, and dozens of districts that fell below average.

“I would urge the lawmakers to consider the adverse impact,” said Ira Weiss, the solicitor for Pittsburgh Public Schools.

Pittsburgh Public had several schools on the list and said decreasing enrollment numbers will cost them state funding., and divert district money to pay for transportation for students attending private schools outside of the district.

“If public education were properly and adequately, fairly funded we would better be able to address the needs of those students.”

Lawmakers have not voted on this bill even though the budget deadline is Friday.

