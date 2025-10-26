Local Pennsylvania Air National Guard unit holds change of command ceremony

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — A local unit of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard held a change of command ceremony on Sunday.

Col. Ryan Dr. Strong took command of the 171st Air Refueling Wing during the ceremony in Coraopolis.

Maj. Gen. Terrence L. Koudelka Jr., deputy adjutant general-air and commander of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, passed a ceremonial flag known as a guidon to Strong, making him Wing Commander.

“Colonel Strong brings great leadership and a clear commitment to our Airmen and mission,” Koudelka said. “We look forward to seeing the 171st continue to excel under his command.”

Strong graduated from Baker University in 1998 and joined the 190th ARW the next year.

Strong has logged more than 5,300 total hours as an instructor and evaluator pilot over his career. He’s participated in Operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, Inherent Resolve, Freedom Sentinel and Restore Hope.

“It’s an honor to join the 171st and lead a team with such a proud legacy of excellence,” Strong said. “I look forward to continuing our mission with integrity, teamwork and dedication.”

Col. Raymond L. Hyland led the 171st before Strong, having taken command in 2021.

