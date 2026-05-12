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Steelers sign national champion center after tryout

By Alan Saunders, SteelersNOW.com
Greg Crippen, Michigan offensive lineman Greg Crippen (51) plays during the NCAA college football team's spring game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, April 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya/AP)
By Alan Saunders, SteelersNOW.com

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed Michigan undrafted free agent center Greg Crippen, after a tryout at rookie minicamp over the weekend, the team announced on Monday.

Crippen, who started in all 13 games at center for the Wolverines last season, was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by the media in 2025.

Crippen was a four-star recruit in high school after attending IMG Academy in Florida. He’s a Northborough, Mass. native.

IMG Academy is a world-renowned preparatory boarding school. Steelers’ third-round pick Daylen Everette was teammates with Crippen at IMG.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

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