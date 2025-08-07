Local pizza chain partners with Jerome Bettis to launch ‘Pizza with Purpose’ initiative

A local pizza chain is partnering with a Steelers legend for a new community initiative.

On Tuesday, Vocelli Pizza announced it had entered into a partnership with the Jerome Bettis “Bus Stops Here” Foundation for a new collaboration called Pizza with Purpose. According to a release, the partnership is “a collaboration grounded in shared values of community, equity and opportunity.”

The Jerome Bettis “Bus Stops Here” Foundation works to provide computer science education to K-8 students, while also offering digital literacy and business development programs for adults in Pittsburgh. According to a release from Vocelli Pizza, proceeds from Pizza with Purpose will directly support the foundation’s flagship initiative, Jerome Bettis’ CyberBus, a traveling bus that visits Pittsburgh neighborhoods to meet with local children and “bridge the digital divide and close the opportunity gap for local youth in Pittsburgh and beyond.”

