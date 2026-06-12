Local police department issues reminder that e-scooters are prohibited on public streets, sidewalks

WAYNESBURG, Pa. — The Waynesburg Borough Police Department in Greene County recently issued a public reminder that electric scooters are prohibited on public streets and sidewalks, citing state law and growing safety concerns.

The department noted an increase in juvenile riders operating scooters in a dangerous manner, particularly in the business district, leading to potential crashes.

Electric scooters are illegal to operate on roadways and sidewalks, as mandated by state law. The department said individuals found operating electric scooters in these public areas may face citations under the Pennsylvania vehicle code.

The use of electric scooters is strictly limited to private property and only with express permission from the property owner, according to the department.

Parents and guardians of minors under the age of 18 may be cited if their child is found in violation of these regulations, due to permitting the infraction of the title.

The Waynesburg Borough Police Department has reported countless encounters with electric scooters on public roadways, especially since school has concluded for the year. Many of these incidents involved inexperienced juvenile riders nearly being struck by vehicles.

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