Local power companies increase staffing in response to incoming strong storms

PITTSBURGH — Local power companies are preparing to handle strong storms that are expected to impact the region on Saturday.

Duquesne Light Company and First Energy have been monitoring weather conditions and have increased staffing in order to quickly respond to any power outages caused by high winds.

SEE THE LATEST FORECAST

However, hazardous conditions may cause restoration delays while the storms are ongoing.

Both power companies urge customers to take steps to prepare for an outage, like keeping electronics fully charged, having an emergency kit ready with water, food, first-aid supplies, flashlights, a battery-powered radio and necessary medications, and signing up for power outage notifications.

If a power outage does occur, you can report it to DLC through the company’s website or mobile app. Reports to First Energy can be made by calling 1-888-544-4877, texting “OUT” to 544487 or clicking the “outages” link on the company’s website.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group