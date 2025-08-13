Local residents urge lawmakers to pass overdue state budget

PITTSBURGH — Local residents rallied this week, calling on lawmakers to pass a state budget with certain funding priorities.

Advocates for transit, human services and education gathered at the Pittsburgh City-County Building Monday.

“Fund transit, for all Pa. Fund schools, for all Pa.,” demonstrators chanted.

Demonstrators say they want the state legislature to pass a budget, but also provide funding for the services they rely on.

“We are at the half-yard line, the game is about to be over, so make your move and make Pennsylvania the winner that we deserve to be,” said Allegheny County Labor Council President Darrin Kelly.

The state budget is six weeks overdue.

Pennsylvania’s government is split, with Democrats controlling the House of Representatives and Republicans controlling the Senate.

On Tuesday, the Senate passed a budget bill, though it’s different from Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposal and the bill approved by the House.

Approved by Republican senators, the bill is based on last year’s budget. It would keep spending flat and include no funding increases, while drawing on state reserve dollars.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group