Local school choir treasurer accused of stealing nearly $19K in booster money

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The treasurer of the Charter Valley Choral Parents Association is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the group and then spending it.

We learned that the choir treasurer allegedly started using the club’s money back in 2023.

Police said it all came to light this past February.

Chartiers Valley Middle School Choir Treasurer Valerie Kubiak was the only person who had access to the choir booster money, according to county investigators

She’s charged with stealing almost $19,000 from the account.

Police tell Channel 11, she spent the Choir’s money on FanDuel Casino and Sports Book, a trip to Saint Martin Island, nail salons and restaurants.

It wasn’t until the choir president gained access to the organization’s bank account, discovered the fraudulent charges and told school officials that the investigaiton was launched.

When detectives questioned Kubiak, they said she admitted that she was using the funds fraudulently.

Police tell us that Kubiak did return $4,600 in the form of a check and multiple FanDuel deposits.

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