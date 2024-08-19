Local school district that relies on its crossing guards looking to hire more

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — In Mount Lebanon, there are no school buses. It is a walking district that relies on its crossing guards.

There are help wanted signs out in the community, including one in front of the public safety building looking to hire much needed crossing guards.

“It really is a coveted position in the community,” said Mount Lebanon Police Chief Jason Haberman.

Thirty-nine positions have already been filled to work all 39 posts throughout the Mount Lebanon School District. But 7 of 15 subs are still needed as students return to the classroom on Tuesday.

“They really are the first link in public safety. They build and instill habits in kids,” Haberman said.

The township has been actively seeking out candidates on social media, hoping to bring in applicants with a $100 cash incentive for referrals and a wage of $17.10 per hour.

Mount Lebanon Police oversee the crossing guards, and Haberman has a message for drivers as the new school year begins.

“Not only are we a walking community, so we emphasize the need to recognize that. But also the fact there’s a high volume of traffic and students in Mt Lebanon and the need to recognize that, and slow down,” he said.

Haberman said crossing guards do not have to live in Mount Lebanon.

