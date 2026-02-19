Local

Local school districts cuts ties with photography company with alleged connection to Jeffrey Epstein

By WPXI.com News Staff
Local school districts cuts ties with photography company with alleged connection to Jeffrey Epstein Mount Pleasant Area School District (WPXI/WPXI)
By WPXI.com News Staff

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. — Lifetouch Photography, one of the most prominent school photography companies in the country, is facing massive backlash for alleged ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

A local school district is canceling its contract with the company as a result.

Channel 11’s Cara Sapida learned more about what was said about the company in the new files. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. for her report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read