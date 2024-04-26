Local schools to receive $47 million in School Safety and Mental Health Support Grant

HARRISBURG — The School Safety and Security Committee (SSSC) under the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) approved $47 million in school safety and security grants on Thursday.

According to a press release, the grant is going to improve safety, security and mental health supports for students and staff at schools in the state. The awards announcement completed the $155 million school safety grants program by the SSSC in January.

“As a father, I understand how much Pennsylvania parents care about keeping their kids safe at school and healthy in body and mind,” Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, chair of PCCD and the SSSC said. “Our kids are facing so many pressures, and our schools are dealing with significant challenges. The Shapiro-Davis Administration is committed to making sure our schools have the resources they need to keep their facilities secure from threats and provide the mental health services and support that our kids need.”

The approved $155 million federal and state school safety funding is being broken down into the following areas:

Noncompetitive School Mental Health Grants: $90 million grant program for school districts, charter schools, area career and technical centers and intermediate units to support school-based mental health and behavioral health supports, including counselors and resources for students.

$90 million grant program for school districts, charter schools, area career and technical centers and intermediate units to support school-based mental health and behavioral health supports, including counselors and resources for students. Formula-Based School Safety and Security Meritorious Grants: $18.6 million grant program provided to all Pennsylvania school districts for physical security enhancements and/or mental/behavioral health needs.

$18.6 million grant program provided to all Pennsylvania school districts for physical security enhancements and/or mental/behavioral health needs. Competitive School Safety and Security Grants: $32.2 million grant program for eligible school entity applicants as well as municipalities, law enforcement agencies and approved vendors to support physical security improvements, behavioral resources and school security personnel needs.

$32.2 million grant program for eligible school entity applicants as well as municipalities, law enforcement agencies and approved vendors to support physical security improvements, behavioral resources and school security personnel needs. Targeted School Safety Grants for Nonpublic Schools: $14.5 million grant program to support programs addressing school violence and improving school safety and security through grants to Intermediate Units (IUs) and approved vendors on behalf of nonpublic schools.

See the full list below of the schools that are receiving the grant.

