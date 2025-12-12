Local sergeant becomes first woman to serve as chief of police in Beaver County

ROCHESTER, Pa. — A local woman has made community history.

On Thursday, the Rochester Borough Police Department shared that Sergeant Dawn K. Shane had been promoted to chief and has been in the role since September.

She is the very first woman to serve as police chief in the history of Beaver County policing, the department said.

“Congratulations on your well-earned and deserved promotion, Chief Shane! We are all very proud,” the department said.

Shane has been with the Rochester Borough Police Department for nearly 15 years.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group