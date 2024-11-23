Local shelter offers reminders of Thanksgiving foods that are dangerous for pets

While a Thanksgiving feast is usually a delight for family and friends gathered around the dinner table, it can pose serious hazards for pets looking to steal a bite.

Foods commonly found in Thanksgiving dinner can be toxic or dangerous for pets. The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh offers the following reminders of what foods your furry friends should not have:

Turkey: Avoid giving your pet turkey, especially dark meat, and never allow them to chew leftover bones. The bones pose a choking hazard and can splinter inside an animal’s digestive tract, which can cause a rip and lead to an emergency vet visit. HARP says a small amount of unseasoned white meat is okay for pets.

Garlic, onion, leeks, and chives: These commonly used aromatics are toxic to cats and dogs — they can destroy a pet’s red blood cells. HARP recommends avoiding giving pets a bite of anything cooked with these ingredients, like green beans, potatoes, stuffing or gravy.

Unbaked yeast dough: Consuming unbaked yeast dough can cause a stomach blockage because the yeast in the dough causes it to rise and expand in the digestive tract. The natural fermentation of the yeast in a pet’s stomach can also cause alcohol poisoning. HARP suggests storing proofing dough out of pet reach, like in a turned-off microwave or oven, instead of on the counter or anywhere else in easy reach.

Desserts: Chocolate isn’t the only toxic ingredient in a Thanksgiving dessert spread. Ingredients found in pies, fruitcakes or cookies like raisins, currants and sugar-substitute xylitol are also dangerous to pets. Even in small amounts, xylitol is toxic. So, HARP says it’s best to keep desserts to yourself.

Rich, fatty foods: HARP says many parts of holiday dinners — like butter, cream, gravy, bacon and turkey skin — can cause a serious condition in pets: pancreatitis. The inflammation of the pancreas is extremely painful and needs to be treated immediately.

HARP also suggests making sure your trash is secure so pets don’t ingest toxic foods by nabbing scraps and asking dinner guests not to feed your pets.

There are several pet-friendly foods you can give as Thanksgiving treats: raw baby carrots, green beans, apples, chunks of sweet potato and pumpkin puree.

If your pet starts showing signs of illness on Thanksgiving, call a vet immediately.

