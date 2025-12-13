Local shelter offers tips on keeping pets safe during winter weather

With the colder weather on the way, the local shelter, Animal Friends, is urging people with pets to take precautions to keep their furry friends safe.

Experts say cats should stay inside and outdoor pets should have a safe and dry place.

For dogs, try to limit their time outside and their walks.

If you do take them out try to stay on grass or snow to avoid the chemicals on the ground

“It’s a really good time to be focusing on enrichment activities you can do with your dog inside. So maybe using sniffy mats or puzzle feeders, other ways to we can engage their brain since they aren’t able to be outside in the same way,” Chief Shelter Operations Officer Katie Vecch

They also recommend your dog wear a jacket or booties, only if they are okay with them.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group