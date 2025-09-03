Local state rep. seeks to codify PSP policy against assisting ICE with immigration arrests

A local state lawmaker plans to introduce legislation to codify the Pennsylvania State Police’s policy against assisting Immigration and Customs Enforcement with immigration arrests.

In a news release issued Wednesday, State Rep. Abigail Salisbury (D-Allegheny) says her proposed legislation aims to prevent the Pennsylvania State Police from entering into a 287(g) agreement. She claims such an agreement would “drain critical resources from PSP” and impair the agency’s ability to assist local police departments.

Currently, Salisbury says it’s estimated that two-thirds of Pennsylvania municipalities rely on PSP coverage, at increasing costs to the agency and taxpayers.

“PSP joining a 287(g) agreement would only increase workloads, further burden taxpayers and decrease trust by the communities who rely on our state troopers,” Salisbury said.

Salisbury emphasized that the current Pennsylvania State Police policy does not support working with ICE, and no such agreement is imminent.

She noted that while PSP has adopted internal policies prohibiting assistance to ICE, these policies do not carry the force of law and can change over time.

Salisbury is actively seeking co-sponsors for her legislation to ensure the policy is codified into law.

