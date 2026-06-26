Tractor-trailer rolls over, loses steel coil in Jefferson Hills

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A tractor-trailer rolled over and lost a steel coil it was hauling in Jefferson Hills.

Members of Jefferson Hills Fire-Rescue said the crash happened at the intersection of State Route 885 and Coal Valley Road at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The vehicle ended up on its driver’s side. A large steel coil that was being hauled rolled onto the road.

Allegheny County dispatchers said no injuries have been reported.

Crews have closed Route 885 in both directions as they worked to clean up.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the time being.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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