Local students honored as part of annual Litter Hawk contest

PITTSBURGH — Some local students are among a group that state officials recognized for their efforts to raise awareness about how litter harms the environment through an annual contest.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful honored students on Tuesday as part of the Litter Hawk Youth Award Program.

“Every student that takes part in the Litter Hawk program knows that litter is bad, and they are encouraging their friends, their parents, their neighbors, and their communities to be good stewards and keep Pennsylvania beautiful and litter free,” DEP Secretary Jessica Shirley said.

This year, the program’s theme is “Celebrate America250 – Keep It Beautiful!” Over 500 students participated by submitting art, essays or videos showing how we can keep communities litter free for America’s 250th birthday.

Eight students from Western Pennsylvania won first or second-place awards.

The winning entries will be displayed in the East Wing Rotunda of the Pennsylvania State Capitol Building in Harrisburg through April 30. Artwork may also be showcased throughout the year at various state facilities.

Click here to view the winning entries.

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