Local swim coach suspended for ‘allegations of misconduct’

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A West Hills area swim coach has been suspended.

Jeffrey Berghoff was issued a temporary suspension in late June.

The U.S. Center for Safe Sport notes he was suspended for “allegations of misconduct.”

Berghoff serves as the head swim coach at Moon Area High School and is a coach with Tigers Aquatics, a nonprofit swim organization in Moon Township.

We reached out to the school district for a statement and have not yet heard back.

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