Local teen who battled leukemia uses his Make-A-Wish to help kids in the hospital

PITTSBURGH — Duncan Simmons was in and out of UPMC Children’s Hospital for six months, being treated for Stage IV Burkitt leukemia. It’s something he was diagnosed with when he was just 14 years old.

Simmons is now in remission. So, when Make-A-Wish reached out to him, Simmons said he didn’t want to use his wish on himself. He wanted to help other kids he saw in Children’s Hospital going through the hardest days of their lives.

Coming up at 6:15 p.m. on Channel 11, reporter Andrew Havranek shows how Simmons’ experience in the hospital helped him turn a wish into a movement.

