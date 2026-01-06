Local transit authority introducing app that allows people to book trips from their phones

ROCHESTER, Pa. — Debra Belkowski lives in Rochester and takes the bus several times a week.

“[I go to] Walmart, medical appointments by the mall,” Belkowski told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek on her way to the bus station.

But when she needs to get to appointments outside of Beaver County, her ride options are limited.

“I’m going to Cranberry, and I have to take a Medic Rescue, which is like an ambulance,” Belkowski said.

Soon, she’s going to have a new option, something the Beaver County Transit Authority started studying several years ago.

“We really should be looking at service out of county, especially for specialized medical appointments, and also employment opportunities for lower-income people,” said Mary Jo Morandini, general manager of the BCTA.

The BCTA came up with a new program called Connect.

Riders anywhere in Beaver County will be able to book a trip on a blue, handicap accessible van to nearly 500 destinations in three different regions outside of the county: Cranberry, Sewickley, and the Airport/Moon Township.

Those zones include places like UPMC Passavant, AHN hospitals in Wexford, the Leetsdale Industrial Park, the airport, Amazon Fulfillment Center and more.

Belkowski said she thinks this will be a game-changer for a lot of seniors.

“We got two buildings of people right there who need the access to things, and that’s crucial,” she said.

Starting Feb. 2, you’ll be able to book your ride on the BCTA Connect app from anywhere in Beaver County to a destination in one of those three new zones.

If your trip is less than 10 miles, it’s $4 one way. If your trip is more than 10 miles, it’s $5 one way.

That means someone from Beaver Falls who needs to go to the airport can do so for $10 round trip.

“We’re trying to make this service to low-income people and disabled people as well,” Morandini said. “I’m pretty pleased we’re able to do this.”

If things go well, BCTA will look to expand the connect service in-county to places like Geneva College and the Community College of Beaver County.

“That’s about a year away,” Morandini said. “We’ll see what happens.”

Those rides will be available from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group