Local veteran law enforcement officer weighs in on ongoing search for escaped murderer

Chief Investigative Reporter Rick Earle sat down with retired Secret Service Agent and current Robert Morris University Police Chief Jeff James to discuss the ongoing search for an escaped prisoner in eastern Pennsylvania.

State police have been searching for Danelo Cavalcante since he escaped from Chester County Prison on Aug. 31. He’s convicted of murdering his girlfriend.

Earle asked how long the search for Cavalcante could go on.

“Well, we saw Eric Rudolph for five years live in the woods and frankly got caught by accident when he was dumpster diving,” James said.

Related Coverage >> State police update on escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante: now armed, ‘extremely dangerous’

James, who also owns and operates a security consulting company, said someone like Cavalcante can be tough to find.

“If you are content to stay off the grid electronically to not have a phone, to not utilize a credit card to steal vehicles like he has rather than drive one vehicle consistently to do things he’s doing staying to the back roads, traveling at night. It could be a challenge,” James said.

James also said the heavily wooded terrain with caves and tunnels makes it even more difficult for searchers.

“You’re talking rough terrain, where it’s hard to get people in — even to the point where things like airborne assets like FLIR (thermal imaging cameras) and visual observation is tough because the canopy is so thick this time of year,” James said.

State police have faced some criticism after allowing Cavalcante to slip through a heavily guarded perimeter over the weekend. He stole a van and drove 20 miles away to visit a former co-worker.

The co-worker was not home and notified police after spotting Cavalcante on a doorbell camera. He had changed his appearance and shaved his beard and facial hair.

Danelo Cavalcante images 9/10

State police rejected suggestions that not enough manpower had been deployed to contain Cavelcante.

Governor Josh Shapiro also came to their defense, praising their efforts and saying the “gig is almost up.”

On Monday night, authorities said Cavalcante stole a .22 caliber rifle from a garage along with ammunition.

A homeowner fired shots at him, but police don’t believe he was hit.

Police did find his prison work boots in the woods nearby.

Another neighbor reported work boots taken from their porch.

Authorities said Cavalcante is now hiding in a more urban area.

James said that will make it more difficult for him to stay hidden because of the prevalence of surveillance and law enforcement cameras in urban areas.

“He’s going to get caught eventually because either he’s going to make a mistake or he’s just going to get to the point where he’s going to say ‘I can’t keep doing this anymore,’” James said.

In the meantime, James said residents in that search area should be on the alert and take precautions, like locking doors and windows.

“He’s desperate. He’s on the run. He’s armed. It is absolutely dangerous. He could take hostages. He could decide this is his last stand and it could become a pretty bad situation,” James said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group