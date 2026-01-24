Local youth softball coach facing child porn charges

CHARLEROI, Pa. — A local youth softball coach is facing child porn charges.

According to court documents, police received a CyberTip about a person using the “Kik” messaging app who had uploaded multiple files of child sexual abuse material to their account.

Police reviewed the files and said they showed children between the ages of 10 and 13 in a sexual manner.

Troopers used the IP address to learn that the account belonged to a Verizon customer. They worked with the Attorney General’s Office to subpoena Verizon.

Troopers said the information provided to them by Verizon led them to Michael A. Charlton, 41, of Charleroi. They added that they were able to connect Charlton’s phone number to three other CyberTips provided by Kik. The files connected with those tips showed girls as young as eight being abused by adult men, police said.

Police served a search warrant at Charlton’s house on the 100 block of Park Street in September. Troopers said that he admitted to using the Kik accounts and said that he had been in group chats on the app that shared child sex abuse material, but added that he “was not in it for that.”

A criminal complaint notes that Charlton has a rose tattoo on his right forearm. Investigators said they were able to identify him in videos where he talked about underage children in a sexual manner by matching the tattoo to the videos.

Charlton was a softball coach for Steel City Athletics. Channel 11 reached out to them for comment.

“Steel City Athletics, LLC removed Michael Charlton from his coaching role within the organization, effective immediately on 01/22/2026, after the organization was made aware of the charges. Mr. Charlton had been previously vetted with a criminal background check and Department of Human Services clearance (PA Child Abuse).

“The safety and well-being of our athletes, families, and community is our highest priority. We take any allegation of this nature extremely seriously. Michael Charlton will have no involvement in any organizational activities and has been told to have no verbal, physical or electronic communication with any players or their families. There has been no evidence indicating that the charges presented involve any Steel City Athletics current or former players.

“Out of respect for those involved and the integrity of the legal process, we will not comment further at this time and ask that you respect the privacy of our Steel City Athletics organization, coaches, parents, and players. We remain committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and supportive environment for everyone in our program.

“Anyone with information relevant to this matter is encouraged to contact local law enforcement,” Steel City Athletics LLC said.

Charges were officially filed against Charlton on Friday.

He faces 19 total charges, 18 of which are felonies and is being held at the Washington County Prison.

