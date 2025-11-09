Long John Silver’s opens new location in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A new Long John Silver’s restaurant set sail in Washington County.

On Friday, officials with the seafood restaurant chain announced the new location at 1200 West Chestnut Street in Washington.

The location is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“With the new West Chestnut Street location, we’re expanding our presence in Pennsylvania, bringing our delicious seafood and chicken offerings to even more guests,” said Jessica Radcliffe, director of Long John Silver’s East-Great Lakes region. “We are honored to join the Washington community and look forward to serving guests.”

The location offers dine-in, drive-thru and online delivery options.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group