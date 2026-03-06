Long-term lane restriction planned on busy Pittsburgh road for replacement of sewer pump station

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Water will implement a long-term single lane closure on Browns Hill Road starting Monday.

The traffic restriction is necessary to support the full replacement of the Browns Hill Road Sewer Pump Station.

The closure will be located near the Homestead Grays Bridge. According to Pittsburgh Water, the lane restriction will remain in effect 24 hours a day until the construction work is complete.

The lane closure will be temporarily removed, and the roadway will fully reopen during the NFL Draft, from April 23-25.

An additional exception is planned for the final dates of the PennDOT Parkway East shutdown. If construction is still active during that time, the lane closure will be lifted for the duration of the shutdown.

No vehicle detour is required for the project. However, a pedestrian detour will be posted for the Homestead Grays Bridge to accommodate those traveling on foot.

