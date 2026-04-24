Channel 11: One-on-one with Governor Shapiro about the NFL Draft, Pittsburgh upgrades

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 Chief Investigator Rick Earle spoke with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro on Friday.

Earle asked Shapiro about the record-setting first day of the NFL draft in Pittsburgh.

Earle: 320,000 people, a record-breaking crowd.

Governor: Unbelievable, man, I said hundreds of thousands were going to show up, and they were going to fall in love with Pittsburgh.

Governor Josh Shapiro at Arts Landing, the day after the opening night record crowd at the NFL draft in Pittsburgh.

It’s been a long time coming for Shapiro, who told Earle he began courting NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell several years ago.

“I pushed Roger hard over the last three years to get this done. Actually, at the Eagles’ Super Bowl, I was pushing Roger to make sure he came here,” Shapiro said. “I think this has exceeded even his expectation and so I’m grateful for Commissioner Goodell for believing in Western Pennsylvania and giving us this shot, and of course, I’m so thankful to the Rooney family to put forth this iconic franchise front and center for the draft.”

But for Shapiro, it’s more than just a draft.

It’s about long-term investments in the Pittsburgh region.

“I’ve spent most of my time over the last few days selling Pittsburgh to business leaders. I want them to come here. I want them to bring their companies here, and all of them walk away saying the same thing to me, man, I had no idea Pittsburgh was like this,” said Shapiro.

In anticipation of the draft, the Governor, two years ago, announced a nearly $700 million investment to build the park at Arts Landing in the Cultural District and to transform Market Square and Point State Park.

Shapiro told Earle that the focus on downtown will continue even after the draft is gone.

“We’ve got six of these buildings around here converting offices into residential, so we’re going to be bringing more people downtown, to live, work and play,” said Shapiro.

The Governor also told Earle that he’s optimistic that some of those companies he met with will set up shop in Pittsburgh. He also said he will have another big announcement about downtown Pittsburgh very soon.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group